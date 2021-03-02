U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Samsung confirms availability for its 2021 TV lineup

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Samsung has confirmed its extensive lineup of 2021 televisions, which span high-end Micro LEDs to refreshed gaming monitors and displays to new Frame models with more storage. Though most of the new TVs were unveiled at CES 2021, the latest details fill in the gaps on sizing, launch dates and even some specs that were amiss.

Leading the pack is Samsung's premium Micro LED series featuring its display tech that promises deep OLED-style black levels and extreme contrast, but without the limited brightness and burn-in potential. This is achieved through tiny self-emitting LEDs that were previously only available on Samsung's gargantuan "The Wall" TV, which required custom assembly and installation.

Starting at the end of March, the Micro LED tech will be available globally to general consumers in massive 110-inch and 99-inch TVs, with a smaller (but no less imposing) 88-inch set due in the fall and a 76-inch model also in the pipeline.

Samsung has also confirmed sizing for its more mainstream Neo QLED TVs, which promise better backlight and brightness performance thanks to Mini-LED technology. The largest of these newcomers will be 8K sets in 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch sizes (priced between $5,000 to $9,000). While the 4K TVs come in two ranges that include 55-inch to 85-inch sets, with prices starting from $1,600 up to $5,000.

In addition, the same display tech is featured on Samsung's latest Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor and the Korean electronics giant is also releasing a game bar that brings ultra-wide aspect ratios to traditional TVs. Another "Smart Monitor" is also inbound that can switch between a work display (with support for WiFi, wireless DEX and Apple AirPlay 2) and a traditional smart TV.

Elsewhere, Samsung has cranked up the storage on its new Frame TV lineup (priced between $1,000 to $3,000) to 6GB, enough for 1,200 ultra-HD photos. At 24.9 millimeters thick, the sets that double as picture frames are now thinner than ever. There's also a new "My Shelf" accessory that all three Frame models (55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch) can be hung from, which comes in four colors: beige, white, brown, and black.

For the outdoors, there's Samsung's weather-resistant and water-proof Terrace TV in 55-inch, 65-inch and a new 75-inch model that is due in the summer. Beyond TVs, Samsung is releasing its 4K ultra short throw laser projector, called "The Premier," later this year, complete with rollable screens.

  • Dodge Charges Into E-Commerce With Amazon Store

    The Dodge automotive brand, owned by Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA), has launched an e-commerce store on Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). What Happened: The Dodge Store by Amazon will offer licensed gear and merchandise including an $88.49 neon wall clock, a $182.03 Tiffany-style lamp featuring the Dodge logo, a $12.49 Dodge SRT Hellcat keychain and a $15.99 pack of Dodge SRT Hellcat playing cards. "Opening our Dodge storefront on Amazon offers our enthusiasts a dedicated, branded, consumer experience where they can shop for their favorite gear and merchandise across multiple categories through a familiar and user-friendly online experience," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand and interim Chrysler brand CEO at Stellantis. "The Dodge brand featured collections also allow our most devoted fans to shop a range of products to align with a wide range of passions, including Brotherhood of Muscle, '70s Collection and Vintage Garage." Why It Happened: Dodge traces its roots back to brothers Horace and John Dodge opening a machine shop in Detroit in 1900, and for many years it was among the top-selling auto brands. While its share of the U.S. market has been declining for years — 4.49% in 2005 to 1.82% in 2020 — the brand maintains a loyal following among car buffs. Many of the items for sale in the new Amazon store play on the nostalgia of Dodge’s past and its iconic vehicles. The new store also offers a much wider selection of merchandise than the "Dodge Life" store on the brand's website. Photo courtesy Stellantis. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCherokee Nation Asks Jeep To Stop Using Its Name On VehiclesMazda Tops Consumer Report's Auto Brand Rankings, Tesla Tumbles Down List© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Amazon To Shut Down Media On Demand Service

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced Monday afternoon it will close its Media on Demand service this spring. What Happened: Media on Demand was a spinoff of the self-publishing platform CreateSpace, which began as an independent company in 2000 called BookSurge and was acquired by Amazon in 2005. CreateSpace enabled individuals to publish their own books, CDs and DVDs on its platform, and in 2018 the book publishing aspect of CreateSpace was merged with Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing service while the DVDs and CDs were transferred to the Media on Demand service. “While we will stop accepting new titles on March 31, 2021, you will still be able to sell your existing titles through June 4, 2021,” said Amazon in an email to the Media on Demand content owners. “These dates may be subject to change so make sure to check the closure schedule for more details and updates on our closure status.” See Also: Donald Glover Lands Reported Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon Why It Happened: Amazon stated its decision was “based on customer and content owner feedback, specifically their preference for digital streaming services vs. physical discs.” This marks the second time in a week that Amazon has moved away from accommodating independent creative artists seeking to bring their work to the platform. Last week, Amazon announced its Prime Video Direct platform has stopped accepting unsolicited documentary and short film submissions. Amazon has not set a specific date for the closure of the service, although it's tentatively aiming for an August shutdown. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPublic.com Taps Michael Bolton To Lure New Traders To Its AppAmazon Halts Submissions Of Documentaries, Short Films For Prime Video Direct© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.