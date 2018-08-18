Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: Still the best big-screen Android phone

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is here, and it’s exactly what you’d expect. It’s big, bold and exemplifies everything that makes the tech giant’s smartphones some of the best on the market. It’s also, like the company’s recent handsets, not much of a departure from its predecessor.

That’s not a strike against it, by the way. The Note 8 was a fantastic big-screen smartphone, and the 9 follows in that same tradition. Throw in a nifty new AI-powered camera feature that automatically tunes the shooter to capture the most vibrant image, and a larger battery, and you’ve got one heck of a handset.

Of course, that’s if you have the $1,000 to cover the cost of the Note.

The more things change …

The Android-powered Note 9 looks almost exactly like the Note 8, which costs $749 unlocked. So if you were hoping for a radical redesign, you’re out of luck. The 9 looks like a carbon copy of the 8. There are some subtle differences — the Note 9 is a hair larger, though you’d need a magnifying glass to notice. Samsung used that extra real estate to increase the size of the Note’s display from 6.3 inches to 6.4. The change is likely a way for Samsung to better differentiate the Note from its Galaxy S Plus handsets.

Last year, the S9 Plus, $839 unlocked, offered a 6.2-inch display. Meanwhile, the Note 8, which is supposed to be the company’s big-screen beast, had a 6.3-inch panel — making it silly to opt for the pricier Note 8 since it’s not much bigger. Unless you’re a huge fan of the Note’s stylus.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is virtually identical to the Note 8. More

Around back, the Note 9 has a dual-lens camera and and a fingerprint reader that’s below the camera rather than next to it like on the Note 8. That should make it easier to locate the reader and keep you from getting your greasy paws all over the camera.

The one appreciable difference between the Note 9 and older Note 8 is that the 9 now comes in two vibrant colors, a deep blue and purple lavender. What’s more, the Blue Note 9 features a flashy yellow S Pen stylus that adds a bit more character to the phone.

Display and S Pen

Samsung’s Super AMOLED displays are always among the best on the market, and that’s not different with the Note 9’s. This 6.4-inch colossus — seriously, how much bigger will these things get? — makes everything you see on it look downright gorgeous. It’s saying something when, at this point in the game, there’s little else Samsung can do to improve on its displays.

Compared to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone X, the other big-name $1,000 handset out there, the Note 9 offers fuller, more vibrant colors. I used the trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok” to test the phones’ screens head-to-head and while the iPhone X’s looked crisp and beautiful, the Note 9’s tendency to exaggerate colors made the handset’s display appealing.

The Note 9’s new S Pen stylus lets you remotely control apps like the camera and YouTube. More

Outside of its monolithic screen, the Note 9’s second major selling point is Samsung’s S Pen stylus. Samsung’s been offering the S Pen since the Note line first debuted in 2011. And despite using every single iteration of the handset, I’ve never seen the point of using one with a smartphone.

