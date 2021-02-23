U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Samsung's new phone sensor promises faster and more accurate autofocus

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone camera sensor with a new feature called Dual Pixel Pro that promises faster and more accurate autofocus. The 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 sensor will likely come to Samsung's next-generation Galaxy smartphones and other devices.

With Dual Pixel phase-detect technology, used both by Samsung and Canon, every sensor pixel is split vertically into two photodiodes. Since they receive the light from slightly different angles, focus is calculated quickly and directly based on the offset. Every pixel on the sensor is used for autofocus, boosting AF speeds without affecting sensor performance. That differs from regular phase-detect sensors, which use far fewer AF pixels distributed around the sensor that negatively impact sensor performance.

Samsung's Dual Pixel Pro sensors split the pixels diagonally rather than vertically. By doing so, each pixel can compare the light coming in from top to bottom, as well as from left to right as before. That allows the system to calculate autofocus more quickly in certain cases, like when you rotate your smartphone, for example. (According to a recent patent, Canon would split the pixels into four to accomplish the same thing.)

Another new feature on the GN2 sensor is something Samsung calls staggered HDR technology. If you're shooting high-contrast scenes like sunsets, it can capture multiple frames in short, middle and long exposures. That means you might have to hold the camera still to capture a shot, though it supposedly uses 24 percent less energy compared to Samsung's real-time HDR mode.

The GN2 also uses a new feature called Smart ISO. That effectively uses multiple ISO settings in a single photo to "create high dynamic range images with less motion-artifacts," according to Samsung. In extremely low light, it can quickly take and process multiple frames in high ISO, boosting the light sensitivity to nearly 1 million ISO while reducing noise.

Finally, the GN2 can produce 100-megapixel images an intelligent re-mosaic algorithm, merging three individual 50-megapixel layers in red, green and blue. "These frames are then up-scaled and merged to produce a single ultra-high 100-megapixle resolution photograph," according to Samsung. As before, it can also combine four pixels into one for improved low-light sensitivity, at the cost of lower resolution.

The GN2 sensor is now in production, meaning it's likely to appear in upcoming Samsung Galaxy smartphones. That could be either a future Galaxy Note device or Samsung's next-gen Galaxy phones (the S22?) due out next year.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Spending Programs Will Boost Banks, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s banks are expected to benefit from the sovereign wealth fund’s spending spree this year, although low interest rates and a rollback of central bank support may weigh on profits, S&P Global Ratings said.“Mortgage origination will remain buoyant and corporate lending is likely to pick up as Public Investment Fund programs create business for contractors,” the ratings agency said in a report.The sovereign investor is a key lever for the kingdom’s efforts to revive growth after what may be the deepest recession the world’s largest crude exporter has experienced since 1987. Handed $40 billion last year to buy global stocks, the PIF plans to plow the same amount into the domestic economy this year and again in 2022.The kingdom tripled VAT to 15% in July as it endured twin economic shocks from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and turmoil in the oil market. Inflation is expected to rise during the first quarter compared to the same period the previous year due to the residual effect of VAT, the central bank said on Monday.“The Saudi economy will recover in 2021-2022 from the shocks of 2020 as global demand for oil recovers and private consumption increases,” S&P said. “That said, real GDP will not return to 2019 levels until 2022.”S&P also said:“Cost of risk will remain elevated in 2021, despite stronger-than-expected estimates for 2020, as the Saudi Central Bank lifts its forbearance measures. Combined with very low interest rates, this will weigh on banks’ profitability”Credit growth will likely stabilize or reduce slightly in 2021Expects ratings on banks to remain stable in the next 12-24 months.The merger between National Commercial Bank and Samba may create a national champion that could focus on financing large strategic projectsTo view the source of this information click hereFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • About 1,000 Finance Firms Eyeing Post-Brexit Outposts in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Around 1,000 European Union finance firms are expected to open their first offices in the U.K. after losing their passporting rights because of Brexit.Roughly two-thirds of the 1,500 money managers, payment firms and insurers that have applied for regulatory permission to continue operating in the U.K. previously had no physical operations in Britain, according to Financial Conduct Authority records obtained by Bovill, a financial consultancy.The firms “were operating on a services passport prior to Brexit, which means they did not have a permanent office in the U.K.,” said Ed O’Bree, partner at Bovill. “These firms are therefore likely to invest in real estate and professional services advice as they set up a U.K. office for the first time.”Irish, French and German companies together accounted for 584 of the 1,500 applications for authorization to do business in the U.K. Cyprus, which is a popular venue for trading platforms, was the next most common, with 151. The data show 100 retail and wholesale banks seeking to increase their presence in the U.K., as well as over 400 firms in the insurance industry.The numbers are in line with data from early last year when Bovill first published the data on firms. The influx is a potential boon to Britain’s finance sector, whose decades-long dominance of European finance is under threat after Brexit.This year, London lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock, traders have shifted interest-rate swaps out of the U.K. and the relocation of bankers into the bloc continues.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging U.S. Yields Loom Over Emerging Markets Beholden to Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising U.S. Treasury yields are starting to concentrate minds in the world of emerging markets.Developing-nation local-currency bonds had their worst week since September in the five days through Friday, while dollar debt slipped by the most since January as surging inflation expectations fueled a rout in Treasuries. The selloff in the world’s largest bond market also sent implied volatility for currencies and stocks to the biggest weekly increase this year. Even so, exchange-traded fund investors looked past the increase in U.S. yields last week and continued to pour money into emerging markets.All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week. The central bank chief is set to echo remarks that policy makers are fully committed to supporting the economy. Investors will also look for any sign that he’s troubled by steeper long-term borrowing costs after the real rates on long bonds rose above zero for the first time since June.“We will still need to see the Fed vastly expanding its QE purchases, as the market simply can’t absorb the net U.S. Treasury issuance later this year without much higher real yields, which would eventually be toxic for asset markets,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank in Hellerup, Denmark, wrote in a report. “Rising yields don’t even necessarily have to trigger any notable meltdown in risk sentiment as long as the market is comfortable that real interest rates will continue to decline.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Powell to Speak Amid Climbing U.S. YieldsA Bloomberg study in January found all developing-world currencies typically sell off when yields jump at a rate greater than about 25 basis points per month. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen about 26 basis points this month as of 11:30 a.m. in New York on Monday.Oil will also keep traders on their toes, with Saudi Arabia and Russia differing once again on their output strategy heading into an OPEC+ meeting. The Mexican peso, Colombian peso and Russian ruble were among the worst performers in emerging markets as Brent crude retreated on Friday.“Our optimistic emerging-market currency outlook is not without risks of setbacks along the way,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging-market research in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. “We believe relative cyclical outperformance and attractive yields on offer continue to favor stronger EM currencies as Covid-19 ebbs.”South Korea and HungaryThe Bank of Korea is forecast to stand pat by unanimous consensus on ThursdayThe most interesting aspect of the meeting could be any signals on government debt purchases. Lawmakers are planning to draw up another supplementary budget in the coming weeks, with the potential for additional debt issuance likely to put upward pressure on yieldsBOK would prefer to use ad-hoc debt purchases to counter any bond market volatility rather than shift to a full-fledged quantitative-easing program, according to Bloomberg Economics Korean 10-year bond yields rose nine basis points last week, mirroring moves in U.S. yieldsHungary will probably keep its base rate at 0.6% on Tuesday, with the forint among the worst performers in emerging markets this monthHungary’s central bank had gained a reputation for being one of Europe’s most dovish before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s among the the most hawkish, pursuing caution to prevent volatility in financial markets and inflationPolicy CluesIn Brazil, swap rates traders will watch a mid-February reading of consumer price inflation on Wednesday, which probably accelerated on an annual basis, underscoring bets on a rate hike in MarchInvestors will also monitor the congressional debate surrounding the 2021 budget and prospects for another round of cash handoutsJanuary current-account data on Wednesday and unemployment and primary budget balance figures on Friday could offer further signs of the pandemic’s impactPresident Jair Bolsonaro said more changes are underway after naming a former general to replace the University of Chicago-educated economist running state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SAMexico’s mid-month inflation data, scheduled for Wednesday, will be scrutinized after January consumer prices topped expectationsPolicy makers will release the minutes from their February meeting on Thursday, which investors will monitor for clues on the central bank’s next steps after a unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 basis pointsMalaysian January CPI on Wednesday is expected to remain negativeThe January trade balance is likely to remain in strong surplus in data to be released on FridayRinggit was stock-still last week -- buffeted between opposing forces of strong dollar and robust oil prices as a net exporter of energySouth African BudgetSouth Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the 2021-2022 budget on WednesdayMboweni must convince investors he has a credible plan to support an economy that contracted the most in nine decades last year, while also curbing growth in government debtThe market also wants clarity on plans for debt-ridden state-owned companies such as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure the South African power utility’s debt load, according to people familiar with the talksThe rand had its worst weekly performance since early January in the five days through FridayData and EventsSudan’s central bank said Sunday it was implementing a unified exchange rate system, part of broader measures aimed at reviving its struggling economySouth Korea’s early exports increased at the fastest pace in more than two years in FebruaryThe nation’s export numbers often contain early clues on global production. For instance, a Bloomberg study covering 2015-19, shows a 23% correlation between misses versus consensus for these figures and misses from the subsequently available U.S. ISM dataThe won was flat last week, despite the rise in the U.S. dollar, perhaps insulated by past poor performance against its behavioral driversThailand’s trade numbers are due on Tuesday. The balance should be just above zero, with a steep decline in imports responsible for keeping the numbers in the blackJanuary’s current-account figures may show a third straight deficit in data to be released on ThursdayThai baht depreciated 0.4% last week, a little more than the global averageTaiwan’s January export orders might show another sizable increase on Wednesday, with consensus about 46% year-over-yearJanuary industrial production is likely to tell a similar story of rapid recovery on Thursday -- with consensus at about 19% year-over-yearAnother vast current-account number for the fourth quarter will be released on FridayTaiwan’s dollar was one of the top gainers in Asia last weekIndia’s fourth-quarter GDP due Friday is likely to show the first year-over-year expansion since the first three months of 2020The Indian rupee was one of the strongest performers in Asia last week as inflows poured into local equity marketsChina’s official February PMIs –- for both manufacturing and services are due on Feb. 28The Chinese yuan was the third-weakest currency in Asia last week, although the stronger-than-expected fixing in yuan terms on Friday offered a glimmer of hope for bullsRead more: Yuan Fixing Miss May Herald Future Dollar DeclineA reading of Peru’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled on Monday, may show a recovery from the lows seen amid the emergence of Covid-19 while lingering below levels from before the pandemic, Bloomberg Economics estimates.Chile’s January copper production on Friday will be watched as the metal trades near decade highs, fueling a rally in the pesoA gauge of Argentina’s economic activity index may flag a slowdown in December after seven straight monthly gains, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Column: In blow to Uber, U.K. court reaches obvious conclusion that its drivers are workers

    A U.K. high court ruling threatens Uber's business model there and could be a template for regulators across Europe and beyond.

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canola Jumps to Record High After Canada Cuts Stocks Estimate

    (Bloomberg) -- Canola futures touched a record high on Thursday, extending a months-long rally after Canada’s agriculture department slashed its stockpile estimate for the oilseed, increasing supply concerns.Canada will have just 700,000 metric tons of canola when the crop year ends on July 31, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said Wednesday in its monthly report. That marks a 42% reduction from the government’s January forecast.“That was a surprise,” said Shawn Hackett, president of agricultural commodities brokerage Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. “That was much lower than people thought.”The spot futures contract hit C$777.30 per metric ton, the highest for such a contract according to data going back to 1982, before paring some of its gains. Canola for November delivery also extended a rally to a high of C$590.20. The lower price of the November contract compared to the spot price indicates strong demand for near-term deliveries.Canada, the world’s biggest canola producer, had more than four times the amount of oilseed in its bins at the end of last crop year, at 3.1 million tons. Dwindling supplies have come after China accelerated its canola imports from Canada.Year-end inventories for the next crop year will also be at 700,000 tons by July 2022, even with production rising 8% to 20.2 million tons for the year beginning Aug. 1, according to the agriculture department’s forecast.The lower forecast for carry-over stocks fueled the rally, as did increased buying of near-term options contracts, said Keith Ferley, a trader with RBC Dominion Securities in Winnipeg, calling the supply-and-demand forecasts “extremely bullish.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pork Shock Sets Inflation Test for Philippine Debt: SEAsia Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine bonds are coming under threat as surging pork prices drive inflation to the highest level in two years, but support from the central bank should help limit further losses.The spike in consumer prices has pushed real yields on the nation’s 10-year debt below zero, the only market in major emerging Asian countries with a negative reading. Philippine local bonds have started the year on a weak note, handing investors a loss of 1.4% in dollar terms since the end of December, a far cry from their 19% return in 2020.“From a real-yield valuation perspective versus regional peers, peso bonds would not be attractive by this metric,” said Ng Kheng Siang, Asia Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors in Singapore. “But, that doesn’t mean peso bonds will be a significant underperformer going forward.”Ng said the “inflation shock” may turn out to be short lived given that overall domestic demand remains weak. This should allow the central bank to keep an accommodative monetary policy, limiting any increase in bond yields, he said.The Philippines is considering tripling imports of pork and has placed a cap on prices after the African swine fever cut supplies of one of the nation’s most popular foods. The cost of pork products has risen to as high as 400 pesos ($8.3) a kilogram in Manila from 225 pesos last year, helping push the inflation rate to 4.2% last month, above the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%.Despite quickening inflation, the central bank believes it’s “too early” to think about raising interest rates, Governor Benjamin Diokno told Bloomberg Television this week. While consumer-price gains will remain elevated in the first half, they should taper later on in the year, he said in an interview.Bonds are likely to be supported as the monetary authority still has room for further monetary easing by lowering the level of banks’ reserve requirements, according to Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“We are not overly bearish,” she said. “We continue to see multiple channels, which will contain pressure on the Philippine government bonds.”While the central bank trimmed the reserve ratio by 200 basis points last year, it is still at 12%, which is more than three times that of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.Real yields are likely to turn positive again by the second half of the year as food supply bottlenecks are expected to normalize in the next few months, said Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life of Canada Philippines Inc. in Manila.Stabilizing food prices should help keep the 10-year bond yield around 3%, and the five-year yield in a range from 2.625% to 2.75%, he said. Those compare to 3.24% for 10-year and 2.80% at Thursday’s close.“We still expect rates to continue to stay low as the government wants to support the economic recovery,” Enriquez said. While there is growing concern about inflation, the central bank should also continue with its open-market operations to cushion any yield spike, he said.What to Watch:Malaysia is scheduled to release foreign-reserves data on Monday, CPI numbers on Wednesday, and trade statistics on FridayThailand will report customs trade figures on Tuesday, followed by the current-account balance on ThursdayThe Philippines will publish its December budget balance on FridayYou want more news on Southeast Asian bond markets? Click here for stories on the rates market, and here for credit. Read here the most-recent weekly credit story on global shipping rates.(Updates with nominal yields in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Critics say Robinhood more aligned with the wealthy than average investors

    Unlike its namesake, the Robinhood stock trading app and retail brokerage is all about nudging unsophisticated investors into risky investments.

  • Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

    Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday. The world's most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $57,553, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. Bitcoin's gains have been fueled by evidence it is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies, such as Tesla Inc, Mastercard Inc and BNY Mellon.