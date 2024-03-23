Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) which saw its share price drive 110% higher over five years. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 9.1% in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Sanmina managed to grow its earnings per share at 28% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Sanmina has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Sanmina's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Sanmina shareholders gained a total return of 6.0% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 16% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sanmina better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Sanmina that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

