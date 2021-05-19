U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,115.68
    -12.15 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,896.04
    -164.62 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,299.74
    -3.90 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,193.64
    -17.24 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.38
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    -12.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.23 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    -0.0049 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    +0.0410 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4113
    -0.0074 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2100
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,135.93
    -3,899.51 (-9.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.53
    -122.94 (-11.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Sanofi to showcase data from its transformative oncology pipeline at 2021 ASCO Meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sanofi
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sanofi to showcase data from its transformative oncology pipeline at 2021 ASCO Meeting

  • Early clinical data for investigational oral selective estrogen receptor (SERD), amcenestrant, show potential to become a new endocrine backbone therapy in ER+ HER2- breast cancer

  • Data that reinforce Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) as a standard of care in advanced non-melanoma skin cancer and advanced non-small cell lung cancer, including new data in historically underrepresented patients with brain metastases

  • Longer term data and new analyses for Sarclisa® (isatuximab-irfc) further strengthen efficacy profile, including for elderly patients and patients with high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities


PARISMay 19, 2021 – New research being presented at the upcoming virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 4-8 highlights Sanofi’s transformative science and commitment to patient care across difficult-to-treat cancers, including multiple myeloma, skin, lung and breast cancers.

Our pipeline of innovative investigational medicines continues to expand, supporting our goal to address critical gaps in treatment options for patients with cancers of high unmet need,” says Peter C. Adamson, Global Development Head, Oncology at Sanofi. We look forward to presenting the latest data across our oncology portfolio and pipeline in four key areas – multiple myeloma, skin cancers, lung cancers and breast cancer, including data supporting the potential for amcenestrant to become a best-in-class oral endocrine backbone therapy.”

Early clinical data for amcenestrant, our investigational oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), show potential to become a new endocrine backbone therapy in ER+ HER2- breast cancer*

  • Abstract 1058: AMEERA 1: Phase 1/2 study of amcenestrant (SAR439859), an oral selective estrogen receptor (ER) degrader (SERD), with palbociclib (palbo) in postmenopausal women with ER+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2−) metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

  • Abstract TPS1104: AMEERA-5: A randomized, double-blind phase 3 study of amcenestrant (SAR439859) + palbociclib versus letrozole + palbociclib for previously untreated ER+/HER2- advanced breast cancer (Trial in Progress)

Click here to read the full amcenestrant data press release issued by Sanofi.

Data analyses reinforce Libtayo® (cemiplimab-rwlc) as a standard of care in advanced non-melanoma skin cancer indications and in advanced non-small cell lung cancer, including new data in historically underrepresented patients with brain metastases

Libtayo in Non-melanoma Skin Cancer

  • Abstract 9547: Checkpoint inhibition in immunosuppressed or immunocompromised patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC): Data from prospective CemiplimAb-rwlc Survivorship and Epidemiology (C.A.S.E.) study

  • Abstract 9566: Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in patients (pts) with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma (laBCC) treated with cemiplimab: analysis of a phase II, open-label clinical trial

  • Abstract e18830: Budget impact (BI) analysis of cemiplimab-rwlc for advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC) after hedgehog inhibitor (HHI) therapy in the United States

Other Sanofi studies in Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

  • Abstract e18740: Frequency, characteristics, and subsequent treatment (Tx) of real-world patients (pts) who discontinue hedgehog inhibitors (HHI) as first-line (1L) systemic Tx for advanced basal cell carcinoma (aBCC)

  • Abstract e18742: Outcomes in patients (pts) with advanced basal cell carcinoma (aBCC) who discontinued hedgehog inhibitors (HHI) as first-line (1L) systemic treatment (Tx) in a US community oncology setting: A retrospective observational study

Libtayo in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

  • Abstract 9085: Cemiplimab monotherapy as first-line (1L) treatment of patients with brain metastases from advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) ≥50%; EMPOWER-Lung 1 subgroup analysis

  • Abstract 9078: Patient-reported symptoms, functioning, and quality of life (QoL) in patients treated with cemiplimab monotherapy for first-line treatment of advanced NSCLC with PD-L1 ≥50%: Results from EMPOWER-Lung 1 study

  • Abstract e18817: Budget impact (BI) analysis of cemiplimab for first-line (1L) advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) ≥50% in the United States

  • Abstract e21091: Network meta-analysis (NMA) of immuno-oncology (IO) monotherapy (mono) as first-line (1L) treatments (txs) for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with PD-L1 expression ≥50%

Libtayo is being jointly developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement.

Longer term data and new analyses for Sarclisa® (isatuximab-irfc) further strengthen its efficacy profile, including for elderly patients and patients with high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities

  • Abstract 8017: Updates from ICARIA-MM, a Phase 3 study of isatuximab (Isa) plus pomalidomide and low-dose dexamethasone (Pd) versus Pd in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM)

  • Abstract 8042: Isatuximab plus carfilzomib and dexamethasone in relapsed multiple myeloma patients with high-risk cytogenetics: IKEMA subgroup analysis

  • Abstract 8026: Isatuximab plus carfilzomib and dexamethasone versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone in elderly patients with relapsed multiple myeloma: IKEMA subgroup analysis

  • Abstract e20015: Isatuximab plus carfilzomib and dexamethasone in East Asian patients with relapsed multiple myeloma: IKEMA subgroup analysis

  • Abstract 8034: Isatuximab plus carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma according to prior lines of treatment and refractory status: IKEMA subgroup analysis

Biomarker research for tusamitamab ravtansine, an early-stage, potential first-in-class investigational anti-CEACAM5 antibody drug conjugate for advanced non-small cell lung cancer*

  • Abstract e21030: Validation of an immunohistochemical assay, CEACAM5 IHC 769, under development for use with the antibody-drug conjugate tusamitamab ravtansine (SAR408701)

Safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic data with our investigational transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b)*

  • Abstract 2510: Safety, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic results from dose escalation of SAR439459, a TGFβ inhibitor, as monotherapy or in combination with cemiplimab in a phase 1/1b study

Early data with investigational anti-ICOS antibody, KY1044, submitted by Kymab, a Sanofi company*

  • Abstract 2624: A phase 1/2 open-label study of KY1044, an anti-ICOS antibody with dual mechanism of action, as single agent and in combination with atezolizumab, in adult patients with advanced malignancies

  • Abstract 2626: KY1044 to target the ICOS pathways inducing intratumoral Treg depletion and agonism of effector T cells: Preliminary pharmacodynamic markers from a phase 1/2 multicenter trial

Independent research supported by Sanofi

Jevtana (Cabazitaxel)

Abstract 5059

First results from a randomized Phase II study of cabazitaxel (CBZ) versus an androgen receptor targeted agent (ARTA) in patients with poor-prognosis castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)

Abstract 1008

Randomised multicentre trial of 3 weekly Cabazitaxel versus weekly Paclitaxel chemotherapy in the first line treatment of HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

Abstract e17027

Prostate cancer intensive, non-cross reactive therapy (PRINT) for CRPC: interim analysis of efficacy endpoints

Click here to view these abstracts along with the full digital program located in the ASCO Meeting Library.

*These assets are currently under investigation and their safety and efficacy has not been fully evaluated by any health authority.



About Sanofi



Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.



With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.



Sanofi, Empowering Life



Sanofi Media Relations Contact
Sally Bain
Tel.: +1 (781) 264-1091
Sally.Bain@sanofi.com























Sanofi Investor Relations Contacts Paris
Eva Schaefer-Jansen
Arnaud Delepine



Sanofi Investor Relations Contacts North America
Felix Lauscher
Fara Berkowitz
Suzanne Greco



Sanofi IR main line:
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
investor.relations@sanofi.com
https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/contact

Sanofi Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Squarespace Founder Nabs $2.1 Billion Fortune at 39 With Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Anthony Casalena founded web-hosting company Squarespace Inc. from his dorm room at the University of Maryland.Eighteen years later, the business has made Casalena, 39, a billionaire twice over. His stake in the company, which helps businesses and individuals build and manage websites, is valued at $2.1 billion after the New York-based firm went public Wednesday in a direct listing.The stock fell in the first day of trading, closing at $43.65 a share in New York, down 9.1% from the $48 opening price and giving the company a market value of about $5.9 billion. It raised funds in March at an enterprise value of $10 billion.Read more: Squarespace Opens Below Reference Price and Falls in DebutSquarespace received a boost from the pandemic as small businesses rushed to build a presence online to reach home-bound customers. Its revenue jumped to $621 million last year, up 28% from 2019, filings show.“These are trends we’ve been seeing in the market for years and years and years, and the pandemic has just helped accelerate people’s attention as they’ve been forced to adapt to being online, transacting with their customers in multiple ways,” Casalena said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television.‘Beyond Anything’Casalena became fascinated with the internet at a young age. Growing up in rural Maryland, the web offered a portal to the broader world “beyond anything I could ever imagine,” he said in a letter included in the company’s prospectus. He started tinkering with the idea for the business after frustrating experiences trying to build a website while studying computer science in college. For the company’s first three years, Casalena was the sole engineer, designer and support rep.Even with the leap in revenue, Squarespace’s 2020 net income fell 47% from the year before to $30.6 million, which the company attributed to increased marketing costs.Casalena, who is chief executive officer, will maintain 68% voting control due to a dual-class share structure that has him owning more than three-quarters of the Class B stock, which carry 10 times the voting rights of the Class A shares.The company’s other largest shareholders are venture capital firms Accel, General Atlantic and Index Ventures.(Updates net worth in headline and second paragraph, share price in third.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised about 135 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.Shares in City Developments slipped about 1% in early trading in Singapore on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $5.1 billion.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.(Adds City Developments’ share price in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Why China crypto crackdown sparked a bitcoin crash — and could feed a backlash

    China's move to restrict crypto activity may have helped spark a broad selloff for digital assets. But the move, which appears aimed at bolstering the country's own digital yuan efforts, could backfire, says one analyst.

  • As bitcoin and dogecoin plummet, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • Intesa, UniCredit Head for Reckoning as Loan Holidays End

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks in Europe’s vulnerable south are about to find out the true scale of the damage to their loan books from the pandemic’s economic turmoil.Hundreds of thousands of companies and households in nations including Italy and Portugal are resuming loan interest payments that were frozen when lock-downs threatened their livelihoods. Many borrowers from hard-hit sectors like tourism are consequently at greater risk of default, according to Fitch Ratings Inc.Italian lenders Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and UniCredit SpA have some of the biggest piles of loans with suspended payments. Regulators have repeatedly warned that banks are not taking the oncoming rise in bankruptcies seriously enough amid broadening optimism over the vaccine-driven recovery.Credit quality is particularly uncertain in countries including Cyprus, Italy and Portugal, Bernhard Held, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service said in a May 11 report. “The remaining loans benefiting from moratoria will be the main pockets of potential credit deterioration.”Lenders across the continent posted an almost clean-sweep of above-expectation earnings last quarter, with executives striking a much more optimistic tone than regulators about the need to put cash aside for future troubled credit. Those lower provisions boosted profit figures, and the outlook for dividend payments to investors.Read More: Europe’s Banks Are No Longer as Afraid of Economic Meltdown Borrowers from Germany and the Nordics took less recourse to loan suspensions and most of them have already expired. That means that whereas northern European countries have mostly dealt with the hidden risks from loan moratoria, the reckoning is still to come further south.“I expect a deterioration across the whole credit portfolio, even if loans don’t necessarily become non-performing,” Marco Giorgino, a professor of finance and risk management at MIP Politecnico di Milano, said in an interview.Second quarter results will bring evidence of how well southern European banks have provisioned, with a large portion of their remaining moratoria set to expire. UniCredit said that it will see 16.2 billion euros ($19.8 billion) out of a total 18.9 billion euros of frozen loans restart payments in that period. For Santander, it’s about 7 billion euros of a remaining 16 billion euros of deferred loans.Borrowers from sectors most impacted by the pandemic, such as hospitality, education and entertainment, have made greater use of payment holidays, according to the European Banking Authority.Several banks are overly reliant on ineffective indicators, outdated ratings and backward-looking information when assessing the likelihood that borrowers in the food and accommodation sectors can make payments on loans, according to the European Central Bank. In some cases, banks modified loans that don’t meet the criteria for moratoria without flagging them as forborne. “This could potentially conceal the true risks in banks’ books,” the ECB said on Wednesday.A renewed increase of bad loans may undo years of post-financial crisis clean-up, when regulators pushed lenders to restructure and dispose of non-performing credit.Still, most banks are signaling that they’re relaxed about the potential impact on asset quality of a progressive removal of credit protection. Many say that borrowers who exited moratoria have generally kept up with payments.The situation “is totally under control” both for Intesa and other Italian banks, Intesa Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina, whose bank has about 30 billion euros of loans still under moratoria, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on May 11. “We made an analysis client by client on all clients under moratoria,“ and they have a lot of liquidity in their accounts, he said.The Italian lender saw a 1.5% average default rate across its expired moratoria, according to its first quarter results.Additional relief for banks has been given by European governments in the form of guarantees. States stood behind almost 350 billion euros of loans as of the end of last year, according to a survey by the EBA, shifting some or all of the default risk from banks to taxpayers. The benefits of these guarantees will also last longer than for moratoria. Nearly a quarter of Italian guarantees expire between two and five years away, EBA data show. For Spain, the proportion is 90%.“Countries with high impaired loans, such as Greece, Ireland, Italy and Portugal, that made greater use of moratoria schemes will face higher inflows of new impaired loans,” Fitch analysts including Francois-Xavier Deucher wrote in a report.(Updates with ECB comments on banks underestimating risk in 10th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Unemployed last year? A special refund from the IRS may be on its way

    The Biden administration has announced payments will be starting this week.

  • Bitcoin plunges: A bust or a buy?

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies that seemed to be defying gravity just weeks ago came back down to earth with a bump on Wednesday after a roller-coaster ride which could undermine their potential as mainstream investments. The two main digital currencies, bitcoin and ether, fell as much as 30% and 45% respectively, but significantly pared losses after two of their biggest backers - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk and Ark Invest's Chief Executive Cathie Wood - indicated their support for bitcoin. While many analysts thought the explosion in crypto interest this year was not sustainable, the trigger for the shake-out was China's move on Tuesday to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

  • Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open; Yields Up on Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed open Thursday after U.S. shares dipped and Treasury yields rose in the wake of Federal Reserve minutes that flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases.Futures were steady in Japan and Australia but lower in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 fell a third day, while the Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc. The minutes showed Fed officials were cautiously optimistic about the U.S. recovery at their April meeting, with some signaling they’d be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases.The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.67% in U.S. hours and a gauge of the dollar rose. Commodity prices tumbled amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus.Investors were transfixed by volatility in cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin posting a same-day plunge and rally of about 30%. The largest token and other virtual currencies like Ether are nursing losses from a recent selloff. Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc. slid.Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While U.S. policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period and view price pressures as transitory, traders are alert to any hints of a timeline for withdrawing exceptional stimulus.“We saw 10-year yields rise pretty sharply, clearly an upward move after the minutes were released -- it looks like it all comes down to minor changes in wording on tapering,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research. “There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting. For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”Oil slumped to the lowest in three weeks with traders also concerned about growing supply from the U.S. and Iran.Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.3%.The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.1%Hang Seng futures retreated 0.1% earlierCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%The euro was at $1.2176The British pound was at $1.4116The Japanese yen was at 109.19 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4398 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.67%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.3% to $63.36 a barrelGold was at $1,869.62 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • The IRS backlog of 2019 tax returns keeps shrinking — but now for the bad news

    It might take 60 days more to process returns left over from last year, according to the IRS commissioner's 'conservative estimate'

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.

  • What crypto analysts say investors should do as bitcoin market hit by ‘extreme fear’

    Crypto markets are in the midst of a substantial selloff that has shaken the conviction of some new investors in the nascent sector. Here's what some market participants say investors should do.

  • ‘Cryptocrash’ trends on Twitter as plunge in bitcoin leads to dark humor and mockery

    The world of cryptocurrencies has seen better days, and traders took to social media to lament, and mock, the developments.

  • What Bank of America’s new $25 minimum wage means for everyone else

    The competitive wage pressure at the lowest-paying employers may be hitting workers on the next rung up the ladder.