Sarah Ketterer Adjusts Portfolio, Exits iShares MSCI EAFE ETF with Notable Impact

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), the CEO of Causeway Capital Management, has a reputation for her meticulous approach to value investing in global equities. With a focus on international, global, and emerging markets, Ketterer's investment strategy is grounded in rigorous quantitative and value-oriented analysis. Her recent 13F filing for the fourth quarter of 2023 reveals a series of strategic moves, reflecting her commitment to seeking out stocks with the highest expected risk-adjusted return. Ketterer's expertise, honed through years of experience, including her tenure at Hotchkis & Wiley and her education at Stanford University and Dartmouth College, continues to guide her investment decisions.

Summary of New Buys

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 10 stocks to her portfolio in the fourth quarter. Noteworthy new acquisitions include:

Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI), with 263,109 shares, accounting for 1.33% of the portfolio and a total value of $52.24 million.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX), comprising 458,070 shares, representing approximately 1% of the portfolio, with a total value of $39.11 million.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), with 363,303 shares, accounting for 0.83% of the portfolio and a total value of $32.60 million.

Key Position Increases

Ketterer also bolstered her stakes in 43 stocks, with significant increases in:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (NYSE:CP), with an additional 1,470,042 shares, bringing the total to 5,561,777 shares. This represents a 35.93% increase in share count and a 2.98% impact on the current portfolio, totaling $442.11 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS), with an additional 621,339 shares, bringing the total to 826,558. This marks a 302.77% increase in share count, with a total value of $30.53 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Exiting 11 holdings, Ketterer made decisive portfolio adjustments, including:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA): All 4,789,941 shares were sold, resulting in an -8.71% impact on the portfolio.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ): The complete liquidation of 772,419 shares caused a -1.41% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Furthermore, Ketterer reduced her position in 31 stocks. The most significant reductions were:

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4,188,922 shares, resulting in a -46.55% decrease in shares and a -2.74% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $26.3 during the quarter and has returned 10.04% over the past three months and -11.36% year-to-date.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 710,502 shares, resulting in a -17.25% reduction in shares and a -1.82% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $109.81 during the quarter and has returned 25.03% over the past three months and 3.89% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 89 stocks. The top holdings were 11.57% in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY), 11.26% in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (NYSE:CP), 4.69% in Bank Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD), 3.8% in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), and 2.53% in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 11 industries, showcasing a diverse range of sectors from Industrials to Utilities.

