Michael Baur, CEO & Chair of the Board of ScanSource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC), sold 30,677 shares of the company on January 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides products and solutions in the areas of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, and other specialty technologies. The company operates in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,677 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for ScanSource Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of ScanSource Inc were trading at $37.99, resulting in a market cap of approximately $961.264 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.96, which is below the industry median of 22.81 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $37.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.69, ScanSource Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

ScanSource Inc CEO Michael Baur Sells 30,677 Shares

ScanSource Inc CEO Michael Baur Sells 30,677 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

