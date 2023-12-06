Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.09

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) will pay a dividend of $0.09 on the 8th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Schneider National's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Schneider National is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 20.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 10.0% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Schneider National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Schneider National has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Schneider National has seen earnings per share falling at 7.2% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Schneider National is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. See if the 12 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

