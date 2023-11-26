Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 83% of the company

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Schnitzer Steel Industries' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 10 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 83% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Schnitzer Steel Industries.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schnitzer Steel Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Schnitzer Steel Industries already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Schnitzer Steel Industries' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Schnitzer Steel Industries is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.5% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds about 8.2% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Tamara Lundgren is the owner of 3.7% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Schnitzer Steel Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$45m worth of the US$712m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Schnitzer Steel Industries. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Schnitzer Steel Industries (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

