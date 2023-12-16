Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) swells 12% this week, taking five-year gains to 56%

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) share price is up 36% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 8.9% in that time.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Schnitzer Steel Industries investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

Given that Schnitzer Steel Industries didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Schnitzer Steel Industries saw its revenue grow at 11% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has gained 6% per year for five years, that's hardly amazing considering the market also rose. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Schnitzer Steel Industries, it has a TSR of 56% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 24% in the last year, Schnitzer Steel Industries shareholders lost 6.6% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 9% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Schnitzer Steel Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

