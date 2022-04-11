Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 14 2022
On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 1/4/2022
232,210
559.17
129,843,960
Monday, 4 April 2022
0
-
-
Tuesday, 5 April 2022
8,940
593.07
5,302,020
Wednesday, 6 April 2022
2,482
587.65
1,458,540
Thursday, 7 April 2022
302
589.00
177,878
Friday, 8 April 2022
0
-
-
In the period 4/4/2022 - 8/4/2022
11,724
591.81
6,938,438
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 8/4/2022
243,934
560.74
136,782,398
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,764,658 treasury shares corresponding to 6.92% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
