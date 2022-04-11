Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 14 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 1/4/2022 232,210 559.17 129,843,960 Monday, 4 April 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 5 April 2022 8,940 593.07 5,302,020 Wednesday, 6 April 2022 2,482 587.65 1,458,540 Thursday, 7 April 2022 302 589.00 177,878 Friday, 8 April 2022 0 - - In the period 4/4/2022 - 8/4/2022 11,724 591.81 6,938,438 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 8/4/2022 243,934 560.74 136,782,398 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,764,658 treasury shares corresponding to 6.92% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

