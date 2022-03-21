Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2022
On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
Trading day
No. of shares
Average price
Amount
Accumulated until 11/3/2022
173,976
558.42
97,152,477
Monday, 14 March 2022
2,579
525.33
1,354,827
Tuesday, 15 March 2022
2,897
529.85
1,534,975
Wednesday, 16 March 2022
0
-
-
Thursday, 17 March 2022
10,601
558.12
5,916,661
Friday, 18 March 2022
7,733
554.58
4,288,571
In the period 14/3/2022 - 18/3/2022
23,810
549.98
13,095,033
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/3/2022
197,786
557.41
110,247,511
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,718,510 treasury shares corresponding to 6.74% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
