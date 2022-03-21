U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,472.96
    +9.84 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,627.87
    -127.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,901.79
    +7.95 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.05
    -8.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    +5.78 (+5.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.50
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.44
    +0.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2460
    +0.0980 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,130.62
    -318.91 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.39
    +13.35 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.92
    +48.19 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCHO
Aktieselskabet Schouw &amp; Co.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day

No. of shares

Average price

Amount

Accumulated until 11/3/2022

173,976

558.42

97,152,477

Monday, 14 March 2022

2,579

525.33

1,354,827

Tuesday, 15 March 2022

2,897

529.85

1,534,975

Wednesday, 16 March 2022

0

-

-

Thursday, 17 March 2022

10,601

558.12

5,916,661

Friday, 18 March 2022

7,733

554.58

4,288,571

In the period 14/3/2022 - 18/3/2022

23,810

549.98

13,095,033

Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/3/2022

197,786

557.41

110,247,511

Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,718,510 treasury shares corresponding to 6.74% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Still Keep Your Shopify (SHOP) Stake?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Should You Still Consider Buying Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • Is it Still Wise to Consider Buying Alphabet (GOOG) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Invest in Tencent (TME)?

    Saltlight Capital, an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund A1 class returned +4.96% during the fourth quarter of 2021 and since inception, the A1 class has returned 18.69%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week, and that was also the case for my three stocks to avoid. The three names I figured were going to move lower last week -- Anthem (NYSE: ANTM), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) -- were up 3%, down 2%, and up 53%, respectively, averaging out to an 18% increase. The surge in StoneCo was obviously going to be way too much to overcome.

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.

  • Here’s Why Baron Funds Continue to Own PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Shares

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Is Investing in Intel Corp. (INTC) A Smart Decision?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Opportunity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the year ended December 31, 2021, Davis Opportunity Fund delivered a return of 24.96%, reflecting real progress in the underlying business fundamentals across most of its holdings. Spare some time […]

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Berkshire Finds Another Elephant in Alleghany

    Last week was a huge one for Wall Street, as stock market benchmarks managed to rally despite all the pessimism across the globe. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has been able to outpace the broader stock market in 2022, climbing to new all-time highs and sending the price of its Class A shares above the $500,000 mark for the first time. Many have feared over the past several years that Berkshire and its CEO, Warren Buffett, might have lost their touch in finding great investments.

  • Selling Amazon After the Stock Split? Here's What You Should Know.

    Selling shares of Amazon might be enticing, but don't move too fast or you could end up with an unexpected tax bill.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Market strategist: Bearish sentiment forming 'tradable bottom right now'

    Baird Managing Director and Market Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for stocks, market sentiment, and recession indicators.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares?

    GreenWood Investors, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund’s fourth-quarter performance was impacted along with most other stocks, -12.3% for the Global Micro Fund and -10.9% for the euro-denominated Luxembourg Global Fund. Both funds were up 13.0% and 24.2% respectively for […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 34% to 54%, According to Wall Street

    Here are three dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 54% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) belongs to the elite group of stocks known as Dividend Aristocrats. Its dividend yield currently tops 2.8%.

  • Should You Be Tempted to Buy NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 3.16% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the fourth quarter of 2021 but trailed the Russell 3000 Growth Index, which increased 10.89%, and the S&P […]

  • Is it Still Safe to Continue Holding Your Amazon (AMZN) Shares?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis New York Venture Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the full year of 2021, Davis New York Venture Fund returned 12.5%. Although the earnings of the fund’s portfolio companies have grown 1% per year faster than […]