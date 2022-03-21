Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 11 2022

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 11/3/2022 173,976 558.42 97,152,477 Monday, 14 March 2022 2,579 525.33 1,354,827 Tuesday, 15 March 2022 2,897 529.85 1,534,975 Wednesday, 16 March 2022 0 - - Thursday, 17 March 2022 10,601 558.12 5,916,661 Friday, 18 March 2022 7,733 554.58 4,288,571 In the period 14/3/2022 - 18/3/2022 23,810 549.98 13,095,033 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 18/3/2022 197,786 557.41 110,247,511 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,718,510 treasury shares corresponding to 6.74% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

