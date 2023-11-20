Is Sea Limited (SE) Stock in an ‘Uncertainty’ Phase?

SaltLight Capital, an investment management company, released its “SaltLight SNN Worldwide Flexible Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. This quarter's activity was comparatively low for the fund while the portfolio firms are performing in line with expectations and, in several circumstances, much better than expected. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

SaltLight Capital highlighted stocks like Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Singapore, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) engages in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses. On November 17, 2023, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $37.57 per share. One-month return of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) was -15.52%, and its shares lost 30.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a market capitalization of $21.368 billion.

SaltLight Capital made the following comment about Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a much younger company, with its e-commerce marketplace starting in Southeast Asia in 2015. The share price on the journey has been as volatile as MELI’s. Similarly, SEA is weathering several doubts about new waves of foreign competition, business economics and the business model. For long-term investors looking for extraordinary returns, this is the natural state in the ‘uncertainty’ phase."

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 62 hedge fund portfolios held Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at the end of the second quarter, which was 65 in the previous quarter.

