Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
·2 min read
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

STUART, Fla., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has renewed the Company's share repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, which will expire on December 31, 2023, the Company may repurchase, from time to time, up to $100 million of its shares of common stock, representing approximately 4% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in the open market, by block purchase, in privately negotiated transactions, in one or more transactions from time to time, or pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act and other applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will be made at the Company’s discretion and will depend on a variety of factors including, without limitation, price, corporate and regulatory requirements, market conditions, Seacoast’s financial performance, and bank capital and liquidity requirements and priorities. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any particular number of shares.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified by the Board without notice at any time for any reason, including, without limitation, market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, capital and liquidity objectives, and other factors deemed appropriate by Seacoast’s management.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $10.3 billion in assets and $8.8 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2022. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, including Apollo Bancshares, Inc. and Drummond Banking Company, or expects to acquire, including Professional Holding Corp. as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants thereof and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality, and the risk of economic recession; the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise) on the Company and its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts to our business, financial position, results of operations and prospects; government or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of the current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities, loans and debt; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors including as a result of the financial impact of COVID-19; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior (including as a result of economic factors); changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect Seacoast or the banking industry; the Company's concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast's investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our fee income from our brokerage and wealth management businesses; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast's ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company's ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; including as a result of employees working remotely; inability of Seacoast's risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company's business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast's ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company's business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving the Company, including as a result of the Company's participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"); Seacoast's ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that the Company may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in the Company's market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

The risks relating to the mergers with Apollo Bancshares, Inc., Drummond Banking Company and Professional Holding Corp. includes, without limitation: the diversion of management's time on issues related to the mergers; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in the Company's SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:
Taylore Maxey
taylore@sachsmedia.com
(850) 702-9804


