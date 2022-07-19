U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.69
    +105.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,827.05
    +754.44 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,713.15
    +353.10 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    +60.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    +1.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    -0.16 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    +0.0077 (+0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2300
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,287.36
    +1,688.10 (+7.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.01
    +29.16 (+5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
·1 min read

  • SBCF
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

STUART, Fla., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), announced that on July 19, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share to the holders of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $10.9 billion in assets and $9.2 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2022. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Tracey L. Dexter
Chief Financial Officer
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida
(772) 403-0461



