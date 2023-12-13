Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.025

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.025 per share on the 10th of January. The dividend yield is 1.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Seanergy Maritime Holdings' stock price has increased by 37% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Even though Seanergy Maritime Holdings is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 185.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $1.00 total annually to $0.10. As we can see, dividend payments have fallen heavily from where they were 2 years ago. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's encouraging to see that Seanergy Maritime Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 89% a year over the past five years. While the company hasn't yet recorded a profit, the growth rates are healthy. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Seanergy Maritime Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Seanergy Maritime Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

