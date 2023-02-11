U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3470
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,657.33
    -222.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Search Minerals to Seek New CEO to Lead the Development of Rare Earth Element Mining, Extraction and Manufacturing in Newfoundland and Labrador

Search Minerals Inc
·1 min read
Search Minerals Inc
Search Minerals Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (“Search” or the “Company”), announces that Mr. Leo Power has been appointed to the position of interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the termination by the Company on a without cause basis of the employment agreement with former President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Andrews.

The Company and Mr. Andrews are in discussions to effect the termination and ensure a smooth transition.

The Company will immediately launch a search process to identify a new President and CEO to lead Search Minerals in the transition from mineral explorer to project developer.

David Dreisinger, Director and Vice President of Metallurgy of Search Minerals says: “It has been a great pleasure to work with Greg over the last 14 years to develop Search Minerals as a successful rare earth explorer, now poised to be a rare earth developer. Greg has tirelessly built the Company to a critical stage and established great relationships with shareholders, employees, our partners in the provincial and federal government the NunatukaVut Community Council and the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company thanks Greg Andrews for all his service as we move forward into project development.”

For further information, please contact:

Leo Power

Dr. David Dreisinger

Chairman of the Board

Director and Vice President of Metallurgy

709-682-3543

604-613-4434

 

 

E-mail: leopower@searchminerals.ca

E-mail: david.dreisinger@searchminerals.ca


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories