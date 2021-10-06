U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.54
    +4.82 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,316.20
    +1.53 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,472.65
    +38.82 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.85
    -11.51 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    -1.68 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1553
    -0.0048 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4360
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,596.39
    +3,985.14 (+7.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.38
    +57.28 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Secure Digital Markets Raises $4 Million from Institutional Investors After 10X YoY Growth to further accelerate its expansion.

Secure Digital Markets
·4 min read

The bridge round was led by Alpha Sigma Capital, Avalon Mixed Asset Strategy Fund, and Oblicas venture fund amongst others.

Toronto, ON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The bridge round was led by Alpha Sigma Capital, Avalon Mixed Asset Strategy Fund, and Oblicas venture fund amongst others.

Secure Digital Markets, Canada’s leading digital asset brokerage providing best-in-class service on spot and block execution, liquidity, and settlement has announced the completion of its $4 million strategic bridge investment round. This capital, invested at an undisclosed 9-figure valuation, represents the first time the company has taken in external capital.


Secure Digital Markets


This financing round was completed through a mix of convertible promissory notes (60%) and equity (40%), and was led by institutional investors including Alpha Sigma Capital, Founder and CEO of Amp Energy, Dave Rogers, Avalon Mixed Asset Strategy, and leading Canadian venture fund, Oblicas Inc., amongst others. Representatives from this round will be joining SDM as advisors to support the firm as they continue to roll out new trading products and services, identify acquisition opportunities and expand to new markets.

The firm has experienced 1011% YoY topline revenue growth and shows no signs of slowing down as the entire industry continues to see renewed interest from institutional investors. Secure Digital Markets’ swift growth is driven by the increasing demand from the traditional investment community as wealth managers, corporate treasuries, funds, HNWI, and financial service providers continue to seek more digital asset exposure on their balance sheets. On the heels of the successful bridge round, to support ongoing demand, the firm will be going to market to raise it’s Series A this November.

Zachary Friedman, SDM Founder and COO, added: “We continue to see enormous growth on the desk as institutional investors warm up to the idea that digital assets represent legitimate trading and investing opportunities. They’re realizing that service offerings such as those offered at SDM have already started to pave the way into this new asset class by providing the necessary security, technology, and liquidity to effectively enter the market.”

SDM provides liquidity to the industries most essential sectors including mining, family-offices, hedge funds, BTM’s and cryptocurrency exchanges, delivering this liquidity through cutting-edge technology, execution and service.

David Shafrir, SDM Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The SDM white glove approach to client management has proven to be the clear differentiation between us and our competition. From industry stakeholders such as digital asset lenders, miners and exchanges, to institutional participants including funds, family offices, and wealth managers, SDM’s proprietary technology and trading team have become a trusted bridge helping to drive liquidity into the fastest growing sectors within the digital asset space.”

Enzo Villani, Founder of Alpha Sigma Capital, said: “Alpha Sigma Capital’s participation in this financing round is a clear and unequivocal indication of our confidence in SDM’s outlook. Bespoke digital asset services are likely to have a transformational impact on capital markets over the coming years. As one of North America’s leading digital asset trading desks, SDM is ideally placed to deliver rapid growth by capitalising on this trend.”

Executive Vice President of Sales and Trading at Secure Digital Markets, Mostafa Al-Mashita commented on the raise by saying “The bedrock to our business has always been providing liquidity to the industries most critical sectors, but over the last year we have seem a significant increase in demand from institutional counterparties outside of the industry, this trend continues to validate the thesis that digital assets continue to become a more accepted asset class.”

Of note, the recently completed financing further allowed SDM to complete its first acquisition of a European-based trading desk, thus enabling SDM to substantially improve its presence and support in Europe and grow its international institutional client base. This capital will be used to continue to advance SDM’s offerings and strengthen its position as the largest Canadian-based digital asset brokerage, ahead of its series A



About Secure Digital Markets

Secure Digital Markets is a proud part of the GDA Group, a global digital assets firm specializing in capital formation and trading services to institutional investors. SDM’s corporate culture brings together a world class team of executives who have more than 50 years of combined traditional capital markets experience and who were early blockchain and digital asset industry pioneers. The firm provides bespoke digital asset services for institutions, family offices, exchanges, miners and individuals seeking a safe and secure pathway to digital asset trading and liquidity.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.










Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why Affirm Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Over the past few months, buy now, pay later specialist Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has struck up partnerships with Amazon, with Shopify, and with Walmart. USA Today broke this story, reporting today that Target has inked partnerships with Affirm and with Australian BNPL company Sezzle to help its customers "take advantage of our best deals." Affirm will be offered as an option for customers spending more than $100 on a purchase at Target.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Plummeting After a 21% Jump in September

    Lordstown Motors' (NASDAQ: RIDE) trucks might still be months away from hitting the roads, but the once-hot electric vehicle stock has shifted into reverse again: Shares have slumped by 34.8% so far in October after rallying by 21.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lordstown Motors entered September on a strong note after the company announced the appointment of new CEO, Daniel Ninivaggi, in late August. Investors had high hopes that Ninivaggi would get things moving in the right direction again after Lordstown Motors' founder and chief financial officer left abruptly in June following an investigation into allegedly inflated preorder numbers for the Endurance pickup, and the company said it was running severely short of cash.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks that billionaire Rob Citrone is selling. You can skip our detailed analysis of Citrone’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, and go directly to Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 5 Stocks. Rob Citrone is an American hedge fund manager and the co-founder of […]

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and if offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • Palantir Stock Got a Lift From an Army Contract. Bears Say Not So Fast.

    Palantir got a lift after the software firm won an Army contract. Analysts with Sell ratings on the stock are unmoved.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeARK is closing its New York office permanently at the end of October a

  • U.S. Steel Gets Hammered After Goldman Says Sell

    The investment bank rejiggered its list of favorite steel names. Even the new winners were having a down day.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The stock market has been in a bit of a slump lately, and growth stocks have been the main driver of the declines. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been the worst performer of the three major indices (by far), and some excellent growth stocks have fallen by 10%, 20%, or more from their recent highs. The company's U.S. user base actually declined year over year, as more people than expected disengaged from the platform due to the economic reopening.

  • Acquisition Spree Can't Mask Desktop Metal's Fiscal Challenges

    In expansion mode for the time being, Desktop Metal should spend less time looking for buyout targets, and more time minding the bottom line.

  • Voyager Therapeutics Stock Had Been Beaten Down. Here’s Why It’s Soaring.

    Shares of a small biotech called Voyager Therapeutics surged after the company said Pfizer had licensed access to its gene therapy technology in a deal worth up to $630 million.