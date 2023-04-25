Should You Sell BrightView Holdings (BV)?

Bernzott Capital Advisors, an investment management firm, published its “US Small Cap Value Fund” first-quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund was flat on a net basis (-0.06%) compared to R2000V’s decline of -0.7% and R2500V’s rise of +1.4%. Financials was the leading contributor towards the fund’s relative performance in the quarter with positive stock selection while Health Care and Information Technology detracted from the performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) is a US-based commercial landscaping services provider. On April 24, 2023, BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) stock closed at $5.39 per share. One-month return of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) was -3.23%, and its shares lost 59.44% of their value over the last 52 weeks. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has a market capitalization of $503.965 million.

Bernzott Capital Advisors US Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV): Exited the position as the company continued to struggle with inflationary and labor pressures with pricing offsets too slow to materialize. We ended 1Q managing $548 million, with $286 million in our US Small Cap Value strategy. As a bottom-up, fundamental value investor, we seek high-quality companies we believe can compound returns over long periods while proving resilient in downturns. We believe characteristics of a high-quality company include market leadership; recurring revenue or subscription model providing revenue visibility; high margins and operating leverage; high returns on capital; financial flexibility; and a strong management team with skin in the game and a long-term view."

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 17 hedge fund portfolios held BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

