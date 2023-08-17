Should You Sell Global Payments (GPN)?

Greenlight Capital, an investment management company, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 14.5% net of fees and expenses, in the second quarter compared to an 8.7% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Greenlight Capital highlighted stocks like Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) offers payment technology and software solutions. On August 16, 2023, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) stock closed at $123.64 per share. One-month return of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was 10.31%, and its shares lost 7.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has a market capitalization of $32.388 billion.

Greenlight Capital made the following comment about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We closed long positions in Civitas Resources and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). We exited Global Payments with a -6% IRR after we became uncomfortable with the company’s increasingly large adjustments to reported numbers and an abrupt CEO change."

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 55 hedge fund portfolios held Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) at the end of second quarter which was 56 in the previous quarter.

