ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Parag Agarwal: Thank you, Liz. Good morning, and thank you for joining onsemi's fourth quarter 2023 quarterly results conference call. I'm joined today by Hassane El-Khoury, our President and CEO; and Thad Trent, our CFO. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.onsemi.com. A replay of this webcast along with our 2023 fourth quarter earnings release will be available on our website approximately 1 hour following this conference call and the recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following this conference call. Additional information is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website. Our earnings release and this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and a discussion of certain limitations when using non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release, which is posted separately on our website in the Investor Relations section. During the course of this conference call, we will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding the future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution that such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from projections. Important factors that can affect our business, including factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other filings with Securities and Exchange Commission and in our earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our estimates or other forward-looking statements will change and the company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, change assumptions or other events that may occur except as required by law. Now, let me turn it over to Hassane. Hassane?

Hassane El-Khoury: Thank you, Parag. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on the call. We are pleased to share our results with you following another year of significant accomplishments as we continue transforming the company to achieve our long-term financial model. Our Intelligent Power & Sensing Technologies accounted for 71% of our revenue in 2023 compared to 62% in 2021 as we have driven our portfolio to strategic areas with higher gross margin. Our revenue from crude products in 2023 increased more than 40% over '22. Year-over-year, design win growth continues to outpace the long-term revenue growth target we outlined during our Analyst Day. We had a record year of automotive revenue increasing 29% over 2022, driven by both Intelligent Power & Sensing.

We achieved our first $1 billion revenue year for automotive image sensors with design wins increasing more than 50% year-over-year, fueling our future growth with new products. It was a great year for silicon carbide. We shipped more than $800 million in 2023 or 4 times 2022 revenue. Our silicon carbide revenue had the highest growth in the industry, both in terms of dollars and percentage in 2023, delivering an estimated 25% market share. We increased our customer base to more than 600 customers in 2023. Our top 10 customers are geographically distributed with over 50% in APAC, including Korea, followed by the U.S., and we expect to further diversify our customer base in 2024 as European customers ramp production. We continue to make progress on our transition to 200 millimeter with material already running through our manufacturing steps and we announced the world's largest silicon carbide fab with our expansion in Bucheon, South Korea.

While market reports still project 30% or 40% growth for silicon carbide in 2024, OEM's latest EV plans indicate a more tapered growth signaling a SiC market growth in the range of 20% to 30%. We still expect to grow at 2x the market growth in 2024 with customers ramping production in both industrial and automotive. Electrification remains a content expansion opportunity for us. Our broad portfolio of silicon carbide and IGBT combined with our high power packaging solutions give us a competitive advantage across all levels of EVs, ranging from HEV to PATV and BEV. In fact, our 2023 hybrid vehicle related revenue nearly doubled year-over-year, while the number of vehicles grew 30%. We have significant content gains across all ex-EVs and specifically up to $350 of content in hybrid electric drivetrains and onboard chargers.

We grow no matter which one gains traction, pun intended. Onsemi is number two in silicon power with best-in-class IGBT and MOSFET technologies. Our overall IGBT revenue nearly doubled over the last two years, driven by market share gains and further penetration in ex-EV and energy infrastructure. In automotive, onsemi is number one in image sensors with 2023 revenue increasing more than 12% year-over-year driven by the shift to higher value 8 megapixel sensors as customers move to better performance options at higher ASPs. 8 megapixel image sensor revenue nearly doubled year-over-year demonstrating the market trend toward higher resolution for ADAS systems. We are also number one in automotive LED lighting, inductive and ultrasonic sensing and we plan to advance our leadership position with our upcoming analog and mixed signal platform.

In Industrial, we are number one in solar and energy storage solutions with our IGBTs, silicon carbide and module portfolio from commercial to utility scale string inverters. Energy infrastructure is still our highest growth megatrend in industrial, where we continue to see demand for our hybrid modules with silicon and silicon carbide. In 2023, the International Energy Agency, or IEA, reported that the world's renewable energy surpassed 50% growth over 2022, its fastest rate in the past 25 years. Our revenue for energy infrastructure during the same period grew 60%. The IEA predicts that renewable energy is on course to increase by 2.5 times by 2030. For EV chargers, we just released a full suite of Elite sick power integrated modules, enabling bidirectional charging capabilities for DC ultrafast electric vehicle chargers.

Our newly released modules can be used up to 350 kilowatt in EV chargers, the highest in the industry to reduce charging time to 15 minutes for a near full charge. Our broad portfolio of products has enabled us to become a one-stop shop for our customers and the source for the most optimized solutions. It is critical for customers to extract the best performance for their system and using our portfolio to provide a system level optimized solution across our power and sensing technologies remain a competitive advantage. We are also excited about our power opportunity to support the transition to 48 volt. We are already in production with a leading automotive customer on their new 48 volt architecture as we had already planned our portfolio for such a transition.

Last year, we responded to the market uncertainty by focusing on our execution. As demonstrated with more predictable and sustainable financial results, our worldwide teams delivered operational excellence in the face of challenging market conditions without losing sight of innovation to further our leadership position in intelligent power and sensing solutions. We are happy with the progress we've made in 2023, having built a resilient business model capable of performing in all market environments. We are now turning to the opportunities for operational improvements in 2024 to achieve our target financial model. In the near term, based on our current outlook and early LTSA signals, we expect continued softness across all end markets through a period of inventory digestion and slowing end demand.

The bottom line is that we will weather 2024 with substantially better financial performance than in prior downturns. Meanwhile, we will continue to invest in extending our leading portfolio, and we will benefit disproportionately as the market recovers. With that, I'll turn it over to Thad to provide further details on our results. Thad?

Thad Trent: Thanks, Hassane. Our ongoing transformation in 2023 delivered significant improvement towards our long-term financial model. Our ability to proactively navigate through the current cycle while delivering better results than ever in a downturn is a testament to the work our teams have accomplished over the last three years. Today, onsemi is a different and more resilient company, having achieved 2023 non-GAAP gross margin of 47.1%, which is 1,440 basis points higher than 2020, the last year in which utilization was at comparable levels. We maintained revenue of $8.3 billion for the year, non-GAAP operating margin of 32.3% and delivered $5.16 of non-GAAP earnings per share. For the year, we returned 140% of free cash flow to our shareholders through share repurchases and we have $2.4 billion remaining on the buyback authorization we announced a year ago.

For the fourth quarter, we reported revenue of $2.02 billion, non-GAAP gross margin of 46.7% and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.25, all above the midpoint of our guidance. Looking at the fourth quarter breakdown by end market, our Automotive business of $1.1 billion grew 13% as compared to the quarter a year ago and declined 4% quarter-over-quarter, in line with our expectations. Still, vehicle electrification and advanced safety features are driving upside as demonstrated by our record automotive revenue for image sensors in 2023. Our revenue for Industrial was $497 million, down 10% versus Q4 2022 and down 19% sequentially as anticipated. All segments have been impacted by macroeconomic factors and slowdown in industrial activity. Our automotive and industrial revenue accounted for 80% of our business in 2023 as compared to 68% in 2022, following our strategy to shift to high growth megatrends for the sustainable ecosystem.

In Q4, we exited another $30 million of non-core business and for the full year, we exited $180 million. While we expected customers to find alternative options, the remaining non-core portions of our business are now healthy nearing corporate gross margins and demonstrating the power of our portfolio. Looking at the split between the operating units, revenue for the Power Solutions Group, or PSG was $1.1 billion an increase of 4% year-over-year due to an increase in silicon carbide revenue for auto and energy infrastructure. Revenue for the Advanced Solutions Group, or ASG was $625 million, a 11% decline year-over-year, driven by softness in compute and mobile end markets. Revenue for the Intelligent Sensing Group, or ISG was $308 million, a 13% decrease year-over-year due to a decline in compute and industrial.

In the fourth quarter, our GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 46.7% was above the midpoint of our guidance. Our gross margin exceeded expectations despite total utilization decreasing to 66% from 72% in Q3, further validating the structural changes we have implemented over the last three years. We should see the full impact of the decline in utilization materialized in Q1. At East Fishkill, we have already made progress by improving the overall cost structure of the fab making it 50 basis points less dilutive than expected in the fourth quarter. Based on our current outlook, we expect to hold our gross margin above the mid-40% floor with utilization in the mid-60% range. Silicon carbide gross margin also remained above 40% with high profit fall through and we expect to maintain these levels through 2024.

Now let me give you some additional numbers for your models. GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $330 million as compared to $316 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $306 million as compared to $300 million in the quarter a year ago. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 30.3%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 31.6%. Our GAAP tax rate was 7.8%, and our non-GAAP tax rate was 15.4%. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $1.28 as compared to $1.35 in the quarter a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per share was above the midpoint of our guidance at $1.25 as compared to $1.32 in Q4 of 2022. Our GAAP diluted share count was 440 million shares, and our non-GAAP diluted share count was 434 million shares.

In Q4, we were aggressive with our share repurchases and returned 136% of free cash flow to shareholders through $300 million of buybacks. Turning to the balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents was $2.5 billion, and we had $1.1 billion undrawn on our revolver. Cash from operations was $611 million, and free cash flow was $221 million or approximately 11% of revenue. Capital expenditures during Q4 were $391 million, which equates to a capital intensity of 19%. We expect 2024 capital intensity to be in the low-teens for the full year ahead of our original plan and driven by our improved silicon carbide manufacturing output on 150 millimeters. Inventory increased by $27 million sequentially and days increased by 13 days to 179. This includes approximately 74 days of bridge inventory to support fab transitions in the silicon carbide ramp.

Excluding these strategic builds, our base inventory decreased $52 million sequentially with days of inventory at 105 days. We continue to proactively manage distribution inventory. Thus the (ph) inventory was down $11 million sequentially with weeks of inventory at 7.2 weeks versus 6.9 weeks in Q3. We have been underserving the mass market through this channel, while we focused on our LTSA commitments. We expect to replenish the channel in 2024 to service the long tail of customers and expect inventory to start to normalize with increase in inventory levels between seven and nine weeks over the next few quarters. Now let me provide you the key elements of our non-GAAP guidance for the first quarter. A table detailing our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is provided in the press release related to our fourth quarter results.

Given the current macro environment and our demand visibility, we anticipate Q1 revenue will be in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion with softness across all end markets. We expect non-GAAP gross margin to be between 44.5% and 46.5%, primarily due to lower factory utilization and continued EFK headwinds. Our Q1 non-GAAP gross margin includes share-based compensation of $5 million. We expect non-GAAP operating expenses of $305 million to $320 million, including share-based compensation of $27 million. We anticipate our non-GAAP other income to be a net benefit of $8 million with our interest income exceeding interest expense. This benefit is a result of the debt restructuring activities we have completed over the last two years, reducing a significant historical drag on the P&L.

We expect our non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5% and our non-GAAP diluted share count for the first quarter is expected to be approximately 433 million shares. This results in non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.98 to $1.10. We expect capital expenditures of $310 million to $340 million in brownfield investments primarily in silicon carbide and EFK. As we navigate through 2024, we will focus on operational excellence without losing sight of our long-term commitments to our customers and our shareholders. We remain perfectly positioned in the markets where we focus and continue to engage in long-term supply agreements with our strategic customers. We remain confident in our 53% long-term gross margin target as we execute our fab right strategy to optimize factory utilization and drive operational efficiencies across the company.

With that, I'd like to start the Q&A. So I'll turn it over to Liz to open the line.

