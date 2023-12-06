Advertisement
Semtech (SMTC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended October 2023, Semtech (SMTC) reported revenue of $200.9 million, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.15, the EPS surprise was +113.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Semtech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by reportable segment- Signal Integrity Products: $48.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.5%.

  • Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT Connected Services: $24.22 million compared to the $12.09 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Net Sales by reportable segment- Advanced Protection and Sensing: $50.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.95 million.

  • Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT System Products: $77.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91.33 million.

Shares of Semtech have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

