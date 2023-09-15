Senior Vice President Brandon Hofmeister Sells 1,667 Shares of CMS Energy Corp

On September 13, 2023, Senior Vice President Brandon Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 4,167 shares and made no purchases.



Brandon Hofmeister is a key figure at CMS Energy Corp, serving as the Senior Vice President. His recent trading activity provides valuable insight into the company's internal perspective on its current stock value.



CMS Energy Corp is a Michigan-based company primarily involved in the business of utility operations. The company operates through three segments: electric utility, gas utility, and enterprises. Its operations are chiefly conducted in Michigan, and the electric utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity.



The insider's recent sell-off could be interpreted in various ways. It could be a personal financial decision or a reflection of the insider's sentiment about the company's current stock value. However, it's crucial to consider the broader context of insider trading activity at CMS Energy Corp.



Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and seven insider sells at CMS Energy Corp. This trend suggests a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, CMS Energy Corp's shares were trading at $56.27, giving the company a market cap of $16.7 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.93, which is higher than both the industry median of 15.56 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



Despite the insider's sell-off, CMS Energy Corp's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $74.00. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.76, suggesting potential upside for investors.



The GF Value is a proprietary estimate of intrinsic value developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off may raise eyebrows, the broader context suggests that CMS Energy Corp's stock is modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's fundamentals and future performance to make informed decisions.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

