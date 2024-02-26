On February 23, 2024, Brandon Hofmeister, Senior Vice President, sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,667 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

CMS Energy Corp is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. It is engaged in independent power production and owns power generation facilities fueled by natural gas and renewable sources. The company's subsidiaries include Consumers Energy Company and CMS Enterprises Company.

The insider transaction history for CMS Energy Corp shows a pattern of selling activity, with 8 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Senior Vice President Brandon Hofmeister Sells 3,500 Shares of CMS Energy Corp

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CMS Energy Corp were trading at $57.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $16,721.454 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.94, which is above the industry median of 14.56 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $57.78 and a GF Value of $64.28, CMS Energy Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.9, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

