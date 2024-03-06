Senior Vice President & CFO David Wold Sells Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY), a leader in timberland management and the manufacture of wood products, recently saw a significant insider sell from its Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (CFO), David Wold. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-04, the insider disposed of 9,272 shares of the company.Over the past year, David Wold has been active in the market, selling a total of 12,965 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Weyerhaeuser Co, with a total of 11 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same period.

The shares were sold at a price of $35.16, valuing the transaction at a market cap of $25.124 billion for Weyerhaeuser Co. This price reflects a price-earnings ratio of 29.95, which stands above both the industry median of 16.91 and the historical median for the company. This indicates that the stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical valuation levels.

Furthermore, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.18, with the GF Value being $29.89. This suggests that Weyerhaeuser Co is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sell-off could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and should be considered alongside other financial analyses and market research.

