Senior Vice President of Engineered Materials of Celanese Thomas Kelly Buys 2.6% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) should definitely note that the Senior Vice President of Engineered Materials, Thomas Kelly, recently paid US$157 per share to buy US$219k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.6%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Celanese

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Kelly was the biggest purchase of Celanese shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$168. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Celanese insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Celanese insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$126 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Celanese insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$80m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Celanese Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Celanese shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Celanese.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

