Senior Vice President Geurt Schoonman Sells 13,921 Shares of Hess Corp (HES)

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES), an exploration and production company that operates in the oil and gas industry, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Senior Vice President Geurt Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,311 shares of Hess Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Geurt Schoonman is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 15 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hess Corp were trading at $151.08, giving the company a market capitalization of $45.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.19, which is above the industry median of 10.65 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $147.46, indicating that Hess Corp is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

