Senior Vice President O Connor Thomas L Sells 10,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Senior Vice President O Connor Thomas L has executed a sale of 10,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $57.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $571,500.O Connor Thomas L has a history of stock transactions with the company over the past year, having sold a cumulative total of 230,000 shares and not having purchased any shares.PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics.

The insider transaction history for PBF Energy Inc indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 9 insider sells and only 3 insider buys during this period.On the valuation front, PBF Energy Inc's shares were trading at $57.15 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.616 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 3.38, which is below both the industry median of 10.78 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.66, with a GF Value of $34.45, indicating that PBF Energy Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

