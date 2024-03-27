Senior Vice President Paul Davis Sells 100,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Senior Vice President Paul Davis has sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $56.37 per share, resulting in a total value of $5,637,000.Paul Daviss recent transaction reflects a continuation of insider selling activity over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases in the same period.The insider transaction history for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) indicates a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys and 9 insider sells during this timeframe.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products. The company operates through its refineries located in the United States, providing a variety of products to meet the demands of the energy market.On the valuation front, PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) had a market cap of $6.616 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 3.38, which is below both the industry median of 10.78 and the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.PBF Energy Inc was trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.64, with a share price of $56.37 and a GF Value of $34.45, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

