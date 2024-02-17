On February 14, 2024, Senior Vice President Robert Chylak executed a sale of 8,771 shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC), as reported in the SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,855 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial segments. The company is known for its advanced semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions that enable the electronics market.

The insider transaction history for Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Senior Vice President Robert Chylak Sells 8,771 Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc were trading at $48.97, resulting in a market cap of $2.836 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 55.96, surpassing both the industry median of 28.39 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc's stock price of $48.97 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $36.23 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

