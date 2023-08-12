Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) stock falls 4.3% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) share price slid 33% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 4.0%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 7.9% higher than it was three years ago. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Sensient Technologies isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Sensient Technologies reported an EPS drop of 3.0% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 33% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Sensient Technologies shareholders are down 31% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 4.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.0% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sensient Technologies (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

