ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) shareholders have earned a 15% CAGR over the last five years

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) share price is up 81% in the last five years, slightly above the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 13% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, ServisFirst Bancshares managed to grow its earnings per share at 13% a year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 13% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of ServisFirst Bancshares' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for ServisFirst Bancshares the TSR over the last 5 years was 97%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in ServisFirst Bancshares had a tough year, with a total loss of 12% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 20%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 15% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that ServisFirst Bancshares is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

