Several Insiders Invested In First Northwest Bancorp Flagging Positive News

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for First Northwest Bancorp

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Northwest Bancorp

The Independent Director Dana Behar made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$210k worth of shares at a price of US$10.50 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$14.94), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$432k for 39.00k shares. But insiders sold 13.22k shares worth US$201k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by First Northwest Bancorp insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

First Northwest Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At First Northwest Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at First Northwest Bancorp. In total, Chief Digital Officer & General Counsel Christopher Riffle dumped US$78k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of First Northwest Bancorp

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that First Northwest Bancorp insiders own about US$7.1m worth of shares (which is 5.3% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

So What Do The First Northwest Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought First Northwest Bancorp stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. But we'd like it if insiders owned more stock, overall. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First Northwest Bancorp. Be aware that First Northwest Bancorp is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Of course First Northwest Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.