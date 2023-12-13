Several Insiders Invested In NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Flagging Positive News

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Catherine Wood made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$147k worth of shares at a price of US$11.78 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.26 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 21.41k shares worth US$248k. But they sold 1.13k shares for US$12k. In total, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$43m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

