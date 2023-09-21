Several Insiders Invested In Paragon Care Flagging Positive News

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Paragon Care Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group CEO Mark Hooper bought AU$325k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.32 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.17. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Paragon Care insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about AU$0.29. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Paragon Care Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Paragon Care insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Group CEO Mark Hooper paid AU$201k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Paragon Care Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 28% of Paragon Care shares, worth about AU$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Paragon Care Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Paragon Care shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Paragon Care has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

