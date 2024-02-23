Several Insiders Invested In RWS Holdings Flagging Positive News

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in RWS Holdings plc's (LON:RWS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RWS Holdings

The Group CEO & Executive Director Ian El-Mokadem made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£102k worth of shares at a price of UK£2.54 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£2.20. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While RWS Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. RWS Holdings insiders own about UK£199m worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RWS Holdings Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, RWS Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing RWS Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for RWS Holdings you should know about.

