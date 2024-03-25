Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY), a leading provider of technology products, services, and solutions, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Matthew Bilunas, the company's Senior Executive Vice President of Enterprise Strategy and Chief Financial Officer, sold 8,258 shares of the company on March 22, 2024.Matthew Bilunass recent transaction involved the sale of 8,258 shares at a market price of $81.8 per share. This transaction has contributed to the insider's total sale of 12,256 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.The insider transaction history for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 28 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.Shares of Best Buy Co Inc were trading at $81.8 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.19, which is below the industry median of 18.39 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $78.41, Best Buy Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

SEVP Enterprise Strategy & CFO Matthew Bilunas Sells Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

