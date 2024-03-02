TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) recently experienced an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. SEVP - Group President Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company on March 1, 2024. This transaction has been documented in the SEC Filing, providing transparency into the insider's trading activities.TJX Companies Inc is a multinational off-price department store corporation headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. It operates as a major clothes and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates a chain of retail stores that offer family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall decor, and decorative accessories; and other merchandise.Louise Greenleess trades over the past year include a total of 2,694 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest sell transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for TJX Companies Inc, which shows no insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

SEVP - Group President Louise Greenlees Sells Shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

On the valuation front, TJX Companies Inc's shares were trading at $98.83 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $112.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.52, which is above both the industry median of 17.91 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $91.31, TJX Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

