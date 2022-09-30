U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

SHARE SUBSCRIPTIONS WITH SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION´S STOCK OPTIONS

SSH Communications Security Corporation
·1 min read
SSH Communications Security Corporation
SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH Communications Security Corporation - Stock Exchange Release - September 30, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (EEST)

A total of 81,167 new shares of SSH Communications Security Corporation were subscribed for with the 2019A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 1.56 per share, with a total subscription price of EUR 126,620.52. Out of the Share Subscription price the amount equalling the nominal value of the share shall be transferred to the share capital and the exceeding amount to the fund for invested non-restricted equity.

The increase in the share capital, in total EUR 2,435.01 was registered in the Finnish Trade Register today. As a result of the subscriptions, the share capital of the company has risen to EUR 1,189,893.18 and the total number of shares is 39,663,106.

The subscribed shares have today been entered in the Finnish Trade Register. The new shares will be available for public trading on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. together with the old shares as of 3 October, 2022.


SSH Communications Security Corporation

Niklas Nordström
CFO


For further information:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com



