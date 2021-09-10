U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.80
    +3.52 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,888.04
    +8.66 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,269.01
    +20.76 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.14
    +2.01 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.58
    +1.44 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1822
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9200
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,473.58
    -1,716.46 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,158.35
    -47.40 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Baidu, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Losses to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BIDU) for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 22, 2021 and April 6, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663541/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-on-Behalf-of-Investors-in-Baidu-Inc-and-Encourages-Shareholders-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • When To Sell Stocks: Baidu Breached This Key Support Line Before Diving

    Deciding when to sell stocks can be tough, especially if they're big winners. But pay attention if it breaches the 200-day moving average.

  • Top 10 Stocks to Buy Today According to Stephen Perkins’ Toronado Partners

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks to buy today according to Stephen Perkins’ Toronado Partners based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Perkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Stephen […]

  • Apple Erases Nearly $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares sank on Friday, swiftly dropping to a session low after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell as much as 3.5% in its biggest intraday loss since May 4, with the decline erasing nearly $85 billion off the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an inju

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple's App Store restrictions violate antitrust law

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Democrats Advance Plan to Require Employers to Offer Retirement Plans

    A Democratic provision in the $3.5 trillion healthcare, education and climate bill would impose fines on employers with more than five workers who don’t deduct a portion of workers’ paychecks for retirement savings.

  • Apple must allow other in-app purchases on App Store, federal judge rules

    Apple Inc. was dealt a blow Friday when a federal judge in the Epic Games Inc. case ordered an injunction that would allow developers to provide in-app purchases on the App Store, effectively bypassing commission fees of 15% to 30%. However, it was not ruled an antitrust monopolist.

  • Apple dealt huge blow over iPhone App Store as judge instructs it to make major concessions to developers

    Apple has been dealt a major blow over its App Store rules and ongoing fight with Fortnite developer Epic. The iPhone maker has been forced by a judge to stop banning other apps from offering other ways to pay for digital services, away from its own payment systems. The finding comes just days before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, and in the wake of a number of concessions seemingly aimed at reducing pressure from antitrust regulators.

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • Why the SEC cracking down on Coinbase could level the crypto playing field

    As Coinbase claims the SEC blocked them from offering a service already rampant in crypto, one expert says the joke is on those seeking regulatory approval.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Why Williams-Sonoma CEO calls the labor shortage a ‘big migration’

    Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the labor market and how Williams-Sonoma is attracting 'great talent' to the company.

  • Could Robinhood Lose Its Main Source of Revenue?

    The Securities and Exchange Commission could be cracking down on payment for order flow. Here's what that could mean.

  • Court Ruling Delivers Major Setback To Apple's App Store Business

    A U.S. federal judge on Friday ruled against Apple in a major court decision that determined that the company's App Store policies are anti-competitive.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • UPS adds gig delivery with Roadie acquisition

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Friday announced plans to buy Roadie, a crowd-sourced, same-day delivery company whose major clients include home improvement chain Home Depot. The tie-up comes after key UPS retail customers like Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc and Target Corp built or bought gig delivery services to provide speedy local delivery of everything from fresh food to bulky furniture. UPS and Roadie did not disclose financial terms of the deal, which is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter.

  • Tuition, Teslas and time off: What businesses are doing to keep, attract employees

    Would these tempt you to sign on?

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio