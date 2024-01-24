Shareholders in America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shareholders, since the share price is down 49% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 17%. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 22% in thirty days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the three years that the share price declined, America's Car-Mart's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Due to the loss, it's not easy to use EPS as a reliable guide to the business. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Investors in America's Car-Mart had a tough year, with a total loss of 19%, against a market gain of about 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand America's Car-Mart better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that America's Car-Mart is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

