Shareholders in Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) are in the red if they invested five years ago

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last month. But over the last half decade, the stock has not performed well. After all, the share price is down 38% in that time, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Avanos Medical moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 5.1% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that Avanos Medical returned a loss of 4.9% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 7.3%. What is more upsetting is the 7% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. Is Avanos Medical cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

