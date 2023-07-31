Shareholders in Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) are in the red if they invested three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 68% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 40%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Ballard Power Systems wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Ballard Power Systems' revenue dropped 9.2% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 19% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Ballard Power Systems is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling Ballard Power Systems stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

Ballard Power Systems shareholders are down 40% for the year, but the market itself is up 4.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ballard Power Systems you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

