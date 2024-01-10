Shareholders Would Enjoy A Repeat Of Thor Explorations' (CVE:THX) Recent Growth In Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Thor Explorations:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$35m ÷ (US$237m - US$109m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Thor Explorations has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 2.8% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Thor Explorations compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Thor Explorations is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 28% on its capital. In addition to that, Thor Explorations is employing 287% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 46% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Thor Explorations' ROCE

Overall, Thor Explorations gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Considering the stock has delivered 31% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

While Thor Explorations looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether THX is currently trading for a fair price.

