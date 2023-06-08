Shareholders have faith in loss-making Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) as stock climbs 7.9% in past week, taking five-year gain to 20%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) share price is up 20% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. The last year has been disappointing, with the stock price down 9.1% in that time.

Since the stock has added US$247m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Appian didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Appian saw its revenue grow at 18% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. It's nice to see shareholders have made a profit, but the gain of 4% over the period isn't that impressive compared to the overall market. You could argue the market is still pretty skeptical, given the growing revenues. Arguably this falls in a potential sweet spot - modest share price gains but good top line growth over the long term justifies investigation, in our book.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Appian shareholders are down 9.1% for the year, but the market itself is up 3.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Appian you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

