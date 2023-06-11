Shareholders in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are in the red if they invested a year ago

This month, we saw the First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) up an impressive 38%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 60% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, First Internet Bancorp had to report a 54% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 60% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

First Internet Bancorp shareholders are down 60% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 10%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First Internet Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for First Internet Bancorp (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

