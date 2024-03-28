Shareholders in GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) are in the red if they invested three years ago

It is a pleasure to report that the GDB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GDB) is up 41% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 51% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, GDB Holdings Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 32% each year. In comparison the 21% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that GDB Holdings Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 18% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GDB Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for GDB Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

