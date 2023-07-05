Shareholders in Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are in the red if they invested three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) share price has gained 25% in the last three months. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. In that time, the share price dropped 52%. So it's good to see it climbing back up. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Jumia Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, Jumia Technologies grew revenue at 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. That contrasts with the weak share price, which has fallen 15% compounded, over three years. The market must have had really high expectations to be disappointed with this progress. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Jumia Technologies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Jumia Technologies shares, which cost holders 39%, while the market was up about 16%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 15% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Jumia Technologies you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

