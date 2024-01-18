Shareholders in Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) shareholders. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 68% drop in the share price over that period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 21% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Kandi Technologies Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Kandi Technologies Group saw its revenue grow by 14% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So some shareholders would be frustrated with the compound loss of 19% per year. To be frank we're surprised to see revenue growth and share price growth diverge so strongly. It would be well worth taking a closer look at the company, to determine growth trends (and balance sheet strength).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Kandi Technologies Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 22% in the last year, Kandi Technologies Group shareholders lost 1.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kandi Technologies Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kandi Technologies Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

