Shareholders May Be More Conservative With Scully Royalty Ltd.'s (NYSE:SRL) CEO Compensation For Now

Scully Royalty to hold its Annual General Meeting on 29th of December

CEO Sam Morrow's total compensation includes salary of CA$363.1k

The total compensation is 168% higher than the average for the industry

Scully Royalty's EPS declined by 93% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 58%

Despite strong share price growth of 58% for Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. These concerns will be at the front of shareholders' minds as they go into the AGM coming up on 29th of December. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Sam Morrow Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Scully Royalty Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$88m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$1.1m over the year to December 2022. We note that's a decrease of 21% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at CA$363k.

In comparison with other companies in the American Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was CA$414k. Hence, we can conclude that Sam Morrow is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Sam Morrow directly owns US$59k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary CA$363k CA$458k 33% Other CA$746k CA$949k 67% Total Compensation CA$1.1m CA$1.4m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 27% of total compensation represents salary and 73% is other remuneration. Scully Royalty pays out 33% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Scully Royalty Ltd.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Scully Royalty Ltd. has shrunk its earnings per share by 93% per year. Its revenue is down 11% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Scully Royalty Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 58%, over three years, would leave most Scully Royalty Ltd. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

